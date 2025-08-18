Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $68.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.6667.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.16. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

