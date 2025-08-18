Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $68.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.6667.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.16. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

