Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 188.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.1%

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Get Our Latest Report on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.