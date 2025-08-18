RH $RH Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of RH worth $44,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of RH by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of RH by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $234.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.16. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.66 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Bank of America increased their price target on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price target on RH in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

