Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,325.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.74) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,700 ($63.74) to GBX 4,900 ($66.45) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($71.87) to GBX 5,100 ($69.16) in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,570 ($75.54) to GBX 5,450 ($73.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,538.37 ($61.55) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,024.50 ($54.58) and a one year high of GBX 5,474 ($74.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,419.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,572.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

