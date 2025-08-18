Roblox Corporation $RBLX Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,598 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Roblox were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,808,756.48. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $8,538,420.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 279,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,206,523.16. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,127,213 shares of company stock worth $493,410,989 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $117.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

