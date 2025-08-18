Rogers Corporation $ROG Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 227.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 67.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $76.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.46. Rogers Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $114.05.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.75 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

