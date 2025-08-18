Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook for PolyPid Q3 Earnings

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for PolyPid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPD. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PolyPid from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PolyPid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.40. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 13.6% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 940,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 112,514 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

