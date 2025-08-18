Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$23.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised AutoCanada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

ACQ opened at C$30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$721.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$13.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.78 per share, with a total value of C$96,548.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $151,743. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

