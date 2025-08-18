Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Price

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$11.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.45. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

