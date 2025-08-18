Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$177.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$185.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

RY opened at C$188.50 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$151.25 and a one year high of C$189.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$179.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total value of C$73,102.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 152 shares in the company, valued at C$27,709.86. The trade was a 72.51% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$3,701,453.72. Insiders have sold a total of 63,039 shares of company stock worth $11,175,413 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

