RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.0909.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RPM International from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised RPM International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday.

RPM International Stock Down 0.8%

RPM International stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,547.84. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in RPM International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 21.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

