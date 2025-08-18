Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 119,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $327,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,727.44. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $276,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $56.37 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

