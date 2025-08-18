Rxo Inc $RXO Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,613 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in RXO by 1,990.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RXO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.68. Rxo Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. RXO’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

