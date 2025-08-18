Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn currently has $2.40 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $1.81 on Friday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 400,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 186,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 194,356 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 217,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

