Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
Shares of SFC opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.93. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$8.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.20.
About Sagicor Financial
