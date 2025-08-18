Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SFC opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.93. Sagicor Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$8.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$759.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.20.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate.

