Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average of $274.82. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,931,019.44. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.