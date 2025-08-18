San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 37.9% – Time to Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 37.9% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 738,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 299,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

