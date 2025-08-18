Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4%

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $144.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,442.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 71,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

