Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SVRA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Savara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVRA

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savara

In other Savara news, Director Richard J. Hawkins purchased 48,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $98,379.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,550.64. The trade was a 71.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 1,948.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Savara by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.