SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $258.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $219.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.27.

SBA Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $670.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

