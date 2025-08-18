Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $31.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.3333.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th.
Shares of Schrodinger stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Schrodinger has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.
Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. Schrodinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrodinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
