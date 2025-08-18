Scotiabank Cuts TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target to C$176.00

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$170.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC set a C$175.00 price target on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$181.00.

TSE TVK opened at C$138.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of C$89.60 and a twelve month high of C$176.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$165.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Dustin Haw sold 60,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.35, for a total transaction of C$9,801,000.00. Also, Director Charles Pellerin sold 14,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.10, for a total value of C$2,311,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,783,764. Corporate insiders own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

