Scripsamerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Head-To-Head Survey

Scripsamerica (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scripsamerica and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scripsamerica 0 0 0 0 0.00 Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 7 4 0 2.36

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus price target of $211.4444, suggesting a potential upside of 7.95%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Scripsamerica.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scripsamerica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company $20.18 billion 2.78 $1.71 billion $5.56 35.23

This table compares Scripsamerica and Becton, Dickinson and Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Scripsamerica.

Profitability

This table compares Scripsamerica and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scripsamerica N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.51% 16.23% 7.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Scripsamerica on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scripsamerica

ScripsAmerica, Inc. develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Clifton, New Jersey. On February 8, 2017, the voluntary petition of ScripsAmerica, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 7, 2016.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

