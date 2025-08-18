Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of SEA worth $40,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448,779 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in SEA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,946,347 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $312,607,000 after purchasing an additional 329,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,521,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,191,601 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $232,529,000 after purchasing an additional 195,225 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.49.

SEA Stock Up 1.9%

SEA stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $181.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

