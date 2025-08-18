Select Medical Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Select Medical in a report released on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE:SEM opened at $12.70 on Monday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

