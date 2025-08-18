Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $44,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

SXT opened at $118.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $414.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

