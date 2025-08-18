Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 278,900 shares, adeclineof57.4% from the July 15th total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently,3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNTI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,883,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,984,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Senti Biosciences by 395.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Senti Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Senti Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Analysts forecast that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 EPS for the current year.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

