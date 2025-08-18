SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,300 shares, anincreaseof150.9% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.1%

USDX stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from SGI Enhanced Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SGI Enhanced Core ETF ( NASDAQ:USDX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.30% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

