SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,300 shares, an increase of 150.9% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.1%
USDX stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.
SGI Enhanced Core ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from SGI Enhanced Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th.
The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.
