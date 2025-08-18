Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FOUR opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,569,571.15. The trade was a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

