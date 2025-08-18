Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 44.6%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,400 shares, adropof44.6% from the July 15th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Allianz Stock Up 0.8%

ALIZY stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Allianz has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.53 billion. Allianz had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Allianz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

