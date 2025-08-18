Short Interest in SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE) Rises By 104.9%

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 99,600 shares, anincreaseof104.9% from the July 15th total of 48,600 shares. Currently,47.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,47.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

Shares of SaverOne 2014 stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $225.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SaverOne 2014 to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.