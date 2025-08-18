Short Interest in SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Drops By 51.3%

SURO Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 126,900 shares, adropof51.3% from the July 15th total of 260,600 shares. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,530,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,485.50. The trade was a 0.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SURO Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SURO Capital in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in SURO Capital by 11.4% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SURO Capital by 222.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SURO Capital by 289.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 52,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SURO Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SURO Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SURO Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SURO Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. SURO Capital has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 22.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,015.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

SURO Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. SURO Capital’s payout ratio is presently -52.91%.

SURO Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

