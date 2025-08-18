Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Drops By 52.6%

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adropof52.6% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 stock opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $25.85.

Get SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.