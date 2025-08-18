Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Grows By 60.1%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,700 shares, anincreaseof60.1% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.
The Weir Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $36.60.
The Weir Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.