Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Grows By 60.1%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,700 shares, anincreaseof60.1% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.