Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Grows By 71.5%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.93 on Monday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

