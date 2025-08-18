Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Declines By 45.0%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,400 shares, adecreaseof45.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.11.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TACT. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 414,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

