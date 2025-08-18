Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Grows By 59.4%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,100 shares, agrowthof59.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
