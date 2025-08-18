Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Rises By 77.3%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 161,300 shares, anincreaseof77.3% from the July 15th total of 91,000 shares. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 332,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 332,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other United Homes Group news, VP Pennington W. Nieri bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 228,981 shares of company stock valued at $453,585. Company insiders own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.79 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.22. United Homes Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.51 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 1.16%.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

