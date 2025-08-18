Short Interest in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Grows By 106.5%

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 76,000 shares, agrowthof106.5% from the July 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VGSR stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $417.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1051 per share. This is a positive change from Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSR. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 361,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $2,037,000.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

