Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Decreases By 51.4%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 555,800 shares, adropof51.4% from the July 15th total of 1,144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,558.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,558.0 days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VIMGF opened at C$4.30 on Monday. Vimian Group AB has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.14.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile
