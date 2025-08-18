Short Interest in Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Decreases By 51.4%

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 555,800 shares, adropof51.4% from the July 15th total of 1,144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,558.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,558.0 days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VIMGF opened at C$4.30 on Monday. Vimian Group AB has a 52-week low of C$3.15 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.14.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

