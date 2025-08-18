Short Interest in Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Decreases By 41.0%

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 106,600 shares, adropof41.0% from the July 15th total of 180,600 shares. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at $281,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $650.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.84. Vinci Compass Investments has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Stories

