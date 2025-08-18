Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Declines By 71.2%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,500 shares, adropof71.2% from the July 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 47,079.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,079 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.23. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $621.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported ($4.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.13% and a negative net margin of 1,016.64%. Analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current year.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

