Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Grows By 96.4%

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, agrowthof96.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wolters Kluwer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $132.52 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.34.

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.