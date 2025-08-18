Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Grows By 96.4%

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, agrowthof96.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wolters Kluwer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wolters Kluwer
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.