Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Outlook for DTI Earnings

Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Drilling Tools International in a research note issued on Friday, August 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Drilling Tools International’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Drilling Tools International’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Drilling Tools International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTI opened at $2.00 on Monday. Drilling Tools International has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Drilling Tools International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Drilling Tools International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Drilling Tools International by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

