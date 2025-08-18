Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.95 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.85.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSRM. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Silver Standard Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

