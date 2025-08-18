Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKYE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYE opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skye Bioscience by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

