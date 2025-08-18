SKYX Platforms FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Roth Capital

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SKYX Platforms in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for SKYX Platforms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SKYX Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of SKYX Platforms stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -3,533.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 3,407.81% and a negative net margin of 41.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SKYX Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SKYX Platforms by 3,081,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SKYX Platforms by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 80,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

