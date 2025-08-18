Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,548,834.78 in Stock

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of Snap-On stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $326.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.89. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $268.90 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 17.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 43.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Snap-On in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Snap-On by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 78.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

