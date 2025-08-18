SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,200 shares, adeclineof63.2% from the July 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 636,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOBR Safe Price Performance

Shares of SOBR stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. SOBR Safe has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.43.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 2,624.92% and a negative return on equity of 100.53%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SOBR Safe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 7.72% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

