SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 25.9% – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.10 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.98 ($0.20). 43,666,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 598% from the average session volume of 6,257,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.90 ($0.16).

SolGold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Get SolGold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Smith purchased 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £958.70 ($1,300.11). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.